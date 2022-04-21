Getting to know Logos Academy ahead of Give Local York

Logos Academy is a private K-12 school in York, Pa. that reserves two-thirds of classroom seats for students who live below or near the federal poverty line.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Give Local York is just a few weeks away, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with organizations involved in the event.

Logos Academy is a private K-12 school in York, Pa., accredited by the Middle States Association, and registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, that reserves two-thirds of classroom seats for students who live below or near the federal poverty line.

"Logos Academy provides an ideal learning environment in small class sizes through the following five core values: Christ-centered, culturally diverse, community minded, classically educated, and collaborative family partnerships," Aaron Anderson, CEO and head of school for Logos Academy, said.

He joined FOX43 on April 21 to discuss the school.

Since its founding in 1998, Logos Academy "has built a tradition of providing an excellent education that is affordable for all families in York," according to Anderson.

During the 2019-2020 academic year, the full, per-student tuition rate was $9,530, but the average student paid $2,041 to attend Logos Academy, also according to Anderson. This is due to the generosity of local donors, Anderson says. And last year, 99% of Logos Academy students received some form of tuition assistance.

In Feb. 2022, the school opened the doors to the first phase of their Upper School building, and school officials hope to double the enrollment. Funds from Give Local York will help to provide scholarships to current and future students of Logos Academy, Anderson says.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about Logos Academy, check out the school's website.