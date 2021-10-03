Lock Haven University announces plans to return to full-time, face-to-face instruction in the fall

The plan is contingent upon the COVID-19 climate at the time, interim president Dr. Bashar Hanna said this week.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Lock Haven University will return to full-time face-to-face instruction for the fall 2021 semester, the school announced Wednesday.

The plan is contingent upon the COVID-19 climate at the time, interim president Dr. Bashar Hanna said in a press release.

“We have been taking strategic steps throughout the pandemic to mitigate COVID-19 on our campus with the ultimate goal of bringing our campus community back together,” Hanna said. “We have slowly reopened some of our facilities to allow for more in-person classes, events and gatherings, while adhering to local and state COVID safety guidelines.”

While the fall 2021 semester plans are still being developed, the plan to return to in-person instruction on a full-time basis also includes:

On-campus residence halls will operate with a planned capacity allowing the university to welcome back more than 950 residential students. LHU will offer numerous opportunities for students to live without a roommate in any traditional residence hall room. Students wanting a roommate will continue to have this option in all housing facilities.

All campus dining venues will be open and in-person dining will resume and will be open to the public.

Student-athletes will compete in intercollegiate athletic events and those contests will include some form of fan attendance based on CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

The fall 2021 semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 23, with classes concluding on Friday, Dec. 3. Final exams will be held from Dec. 6-9.



“We are excited to resume face-to-face instruction in the fall and have all of our students return to The Haven with the health and safety of our campus community remaining our top priority,” Hanna said. “The University will continue to adhere to guidelines from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and directives from the Governor’s Office and the Office of the Chancellor of the State System.