Littlestown Area School District proposes math curriculum that integrates "social and emotional learning"

Some parents and school board members have expressed concerns about the proposed "Reveal Math" program.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — The Littlestown Area School District in Adams County is proposing a new math curriculum for its youngest students called Reveal Math.

Some parents are calling it problematic.

“Reveal Math basically teaches social justice concepts, it’s not math concepts," said Janell Ressler, who has three elementary students in the district. "We’re already failing our children in math."

On its website, publishing company McGraw Hill says the program “champions a positive classroom environment” and “explores mathematics through a flexible lesson design.”

An online overview of the program shows its main focus areas include equitable classrooms, social and emotional learning, and student self-reflection, among others.

“If it’s truly math-related, if they can make that material drawn into the math program and there’s evidence that suggests that it works, I would be open to learning more," said Maria Hawn, a parent of an elementary school student in the Littlestown Area School District.

Ressler has been vocal about not wanting her children to be taught using Reveal Math.

“It’s not the school’s responsibility to instill morals and values in the students, that’s our parent responsibility and one of the biggest concerns I’ve had over the last year and half with things I’ve shared is that’s my right as a parent to share with my students," she explained. "The school just needs to be there to teach.”

Multiple school board members also expressed concerns about the program at a February meeting, while others said more research and a demonstration of the product is needed before a decision is made.

Some elementary parents tell FOX43 they’re open to learning more about it.

“If the people who are making the decision are truly doing their research, which I do trust the district that they would do the work behind the scenes and the evidence is suggesting it’ll pay off in the long run, I think it’s something parents should be at least educated on," explained Hawn.

FOX43 reached out to the Littlestown Area School District, as well as the school board, requesting interviews for this story but did not hear back as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The Reveal Math program will be further discussed at a curriculum committee meeting on March 7.