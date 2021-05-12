Pennsylvania parents could soon be able to decide whether their kids should repeat a grade level because of the pandemic

The bill would only cover the next school year.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation that would allow parents and guardians to make the final decision on whether their child is prepared to move forward to the next grade level.

"Obviously this has been a difficult year for everyone, but most importantly probably students and trying to keep up with the start and the stops of schools and remote learning," said Senator Jake Corman.

The bill would allow parents or guardians of students under the age of 18 the option to have their children repeat a grade level.

It would also allow parents or guardians of 21 year old special education students, who are aging out of the system to be able to go back to class in the 2021-2022 school year.

"Normally, you're allowed to be in cooperation, but ultimately the school district makes that decision. But I think because in a lot of cases, kids spent more time with their parents than they have the school, at least in person, the parents are the best judge of it this year," said Senator Corman.

Some parents support it saying that there’s no one that would know more about how their child is doing at school than themselves who’ve been by their side while they do schoolwork virtually.

"I support it. It could be a choice. It’s based on the parent and the child and how that works," said Ayisha Cox

However some parents feel it should be left to the educators to decide.

"I think they’ve be better off doing some standardized testing, because how do parents know what they’re supposed to learn, where a teacher’s perspective at least they know what skills they should’ve accomplished in a year," said Bonnie Jenkins.

She also doesn’t think parents would be willing hold their own kids back.

"In this pandemic era, I think a lot of parents are doing that, just saying let’s get this over with, we’ll go to the next year, everybody’s on the same page, what does it matter if they’re a little behind, they’ll catch up together next year," said Jenkins.

The bill would only cover the next school year.

It's now going to the state house for consideration.