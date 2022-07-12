Lancaster County CCT student claims silver medal in national skills competition

Angelica Jones, an adult student at the school, took second in the Dental Assisting competition at the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County Career & Technology adult education student recently took second place in the Dental Assisting competition at the 58th Annual SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta, LCCTC announced Tuesday.

Angelica Jones, a resident of the Donegal School District and a student at LCCTC's intergenerational Dental Assistant program, won a gold medal at the SkillsUSA State Championships in April. She followed that up with a strong performance at the national championships, which were held June 22-24 in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

The annual SkillsUSA conference is a showcase of career and technical education where more than 5,200 outstanding career and technical education students, all state contest winners, compete hands-on in 108 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

LCCTC's intergenerational programs permit qualified adult students to attend daytime programs alongside high school students. This allows LCCTC to offer a larger variety of programs to adult learners, creating a unique opportunity for students to expand and continue their education.

During the SkillsUSA competition, Jones and other contestants demonstrated procedures specified in the accreditation standards for Dental Assisting Education Programs of the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

Students competed in chair-side assisting; preparation of dental materials; infection control; and emergency, laboratory and office procedures. Skills evaluated may include administrative, clinical or laboratory dental areas.

“The students are showing that they’re the best of the best,” said Melody Miller, LCCTC SkillsUSA Chapter Advisor. “The competition is not just about winning. It really represents their hands-on skills and professionalism.”

In addition to Jones’ silver medal, three additional LCCTC students also placed within their competition categories.