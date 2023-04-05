Keystone Kidspace partners with Remake Learning Days

Remake Learning Days kick off today, with several activity spaces across central Pennsylvania participating.

YORK, Pa. — Remake Learning Days kick off today, and several activity spaces across central Pennsylvania are participating.

The event is paralleled by the regional Remake Learning Days festival happening across 15 regions across the United States. The festival allows kids, parents and families to embark on a discovery of arts, knowledge and creativity.

“Remake Learning is an incredible initiative that was born out in western Pennsylvania that we’ve admired for a long time… we are excited that for the first time, we as Keystone Kidspace are participating in Remake Learning Days,” said Jessica Brubaker, executive director at Keystone Kidspace.

Keystone Kidspace, located in York, is participating in the Remake Learning Days by offering Young Maker drop-ins. The drop-ins give children the chance to get creative while learning science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“We’re all about bringing kids in here and putting real tools in their hands, real materials in their hands, giving them a chance to test their limits,” said Jenn Borden, director of visitor experience at Keystone Kidspace.