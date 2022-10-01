Juniata County School District overpaid $363K, audit reveals

An investigation conducted by Auditor General Timothy DeFoor states the extra funding comes from "the district’s lack of internal controls."

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Education distributed an extra $363,487 in funding to the Juniata County School District, according to an audit released Monday, Jan. 10.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, who led the investigation, did not provide comprehensive reasoning for the excess payments, simply stating the discrepancy was "due to the district’s lack of internal controls."

However, the audit found the district inaccurately reported various pieces of enrollment data.

A press release published DeFoor's office noted the following errors:

The district inaccurately reported the number of foster students it educated during the 2016-17 through 2019-20 school districts, resulting in a net overpayment of $363,487.

The district inaccurately reported career and technical education enrollment data for the 2016-17 school year, resulting in a $24,402 underpayment.

The district also inaccurately reported the number of nonpublic and charter school students it transported during the 2016-17 through 2019-20 school years, resulting in a $23,870 underpayment.

“School districts must have strong internal controls in place to ensure they receive the exact amount of state funding they are supposed to receive," DeFoor said in a press release.

He also suggested the Department of Education adjust the school district's future funding to balance out the excess money it received this year.