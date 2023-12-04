Journalism Coalition held at Kutztown University

Newswatch 16's own Emily Kress was a guest at the Keystone Student Journalism Coalition Summit.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Newswatch 16's own Emily Kress was a guest at the Keystone Student Journalism Coalition Summit at Kutztown University.

She spoke with about 200 high school students about the newsgathering process and her work at WNEP, everything from breaking news to special assignments.

Emily says her group asked a lot of questions about how reporters meet deadlines, who to contact for information, and what happens if a day doesn't go as planned.