How to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, according to a teacher and wellness coach

Danielle Nuhfer, teacher, wellness coach, and author at Teaching Well joined FOX43 on May 2 to offer some ideas on how to celebrate teachers this week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week is Teacher Appreciation Week!

"Our future hinges upon how we educate our children and we do that through the educators," she said in a statement. "It’s so important to prioritize the health and wellness of our educators because that impacts our students. This week is a great way to just get started sharing that appreciation which can really mean so much especially now that we’re at the end of another school year."

She says that while gifts are appreciated, probably one of the biggest ways to show appreciation is also the easiest: some kind of handwritten or personalized thank you. Nuhfer says that if your child can't write yet, you could ask them for a specific memory and include that in a thank you that you write.

She also says that if there was a teacher that made a difference in your life years ago, you can always reach out and thank them as well.

On a larger level, Nuhfer said that teachers should have a seat at the table when decisions are made in school districts, statewide, and federally.

"Recognize that teachers are professionals and deserve to be treated as such," she said.

To learn more about Nuhfer, visit her website or check out her book, "The Path of the Mindful Teacher."