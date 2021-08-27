House system at Trinity High School develops leadership and builds friendships

Students have the opportunity to support and mentor each other through the school year, while also partaking in some friendly competition against the other houses.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Students at Trinity High School in Cumberland County are building leadership skills and comradery across classes in a program known as the “house system”.

Rather than having a normal homeroom experience, students at Trinity are split up into houses with all grade levels included in each house.

"We have 4 houses: Immaculata, De La Salle, Seton, and Loyola. And these houses are in kind of like a friendly competition, but really the purpose of the house system is to unify all the students and offer everybody leadership opportunities," Lucas Puig, a student at Trinity High School, tells Fox43.

He also says that this program not only makes everyone better students, but also helps them be better people outside of the classroom as well.

The upperclassmen help to lead their houses and mentor younger classmates in smaller groups during the school day. There are opportunities for everyone to have their voice heard and become a leader through the system.

There is also a little bit of friendly competition between houses as well. During the school year, the houses each collect points based on academic performance, athletics, and discipline. They also focus on giving back.

"Each house has service projects and stuff like that and it's kind of a way to bond but it's also a way to give back to our community and just be better people," says Puig.

The impact of the house system has brought students together and gotten them out of their comfort zone. It has also allowed faculty to make new friendships and think outside of the box.