Healthcare simulation gives students a taste of the real world

From point of injury, to emergency room, to the operating room, the exercise taught students how to collaborate and communicate more efficiently.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Students with the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, spent their Thursday in a healthcare simulation.

The event gave students the full scope of what it's like to work in healthcare in one of the college's largest experiential learning simulations. It involved students across the college's many majors and disciplines, along with patient actors and Lebanon Valley College students.

From point of injury, to emergency room, to the operating room, the exercise taught students how to collaborate and communicate more efficiently.

Organizers said the simulation is a useful tool in the students' education.

"Healthcare is a team effort and the communication between all of those sub-specialties is what makes the hospital function as an efficient machine, so getting them altogether here early and learning about each other is a great way to set the foundation for how that team is going to turn out in the long run," Simulation Operations Manager Nicholai Best said.