Harrisburg University moves to virtual format through February 4 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University announced it will move all in-person undergraduate classes to a virtual format due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

In-person learning is scheduled to return on Feb. 7, but the school said it "will continue to monitor the data and trends and communicate any change in this course of action as soon as possible based on the best possible information available from the medical community and governmental agencies."

If remote learning needs to be extended past Feb. 7, HU said it will provide the community with at least a week's notice for planning purposes.

HU is the second area college in as many days to announce a move to a virtual format.

On Tuesday, Lebanon Valley College announced it will use a remote learning format for the first two weeks of its spring semester, which begins later this month.

"The health, safety, and welfare of the HU community continues to be a priority," HU said in its announcement. "Students should continue to monitor their HU email for any updates from the covid19@harrisburgu.edu email and HU’s COVID 19 webpage."

Student housing remains an option for students that wish to be in campus-affiliated housing, HU said. However, strict physical distancing and guest policies will be in place.

Students with on-campus housing will receive an email with more information, the school said.

"We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we continue to monitor the situation," HU said. "Please reach out to covid19@harrisburgu.edu if you have any questions."