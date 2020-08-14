Harrisburg School District teams with Tri County Community Action to give students free internet access

The School District of Harrisburg has teamed up with Tri County Community Action to give nearly 1500 families with school-aged children without internet access, free internet until December 31, 2020.
The district will be starting the school year out with an all virtual start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership will give families with school-aged children the internet acess they need at no cost to anyone who needs them.
“This partnership leverages an investment of $160,000.00 and will help ensure that students who do not currently have access to internet services can start the 2020-2021 School Year connected and ready to learn,” said Superintendent Celmer.
This will provide in-home Comcast Internet Essentials Services, Verizon Hot Spot access, and Xfinity Wi-Fi Hot Spots at designated business and outdoor locations for free through December 31, 2020.
Tri County Community Action's Executive Director Jennifer Wintermyer said, "With funding received from the federal CARES Act as part of our Community Services Block Grant, Tri County Community Action was able to meet the emerging needs in the community as a result of COVID-19. We are excited to partner with the Harrisburg School District, so that nearly 1,500 families with school-aged children receive the internet access they need to be successful."