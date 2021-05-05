Harrisburg teacher receives 2021 Teacher Impact Award

Ms. Markisha Peace is known for her positive affirmations, which she intentionally "sprinkles" throughout the day to motivate her students.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District has announced that Ms. Markisha Peace, a graduate of Harrisburg High School and school teacher at Foose Elementary School, has received a 2021 Teacher Impact Award.

The Teacher Impact Awards aim to celebrate teachers who make a special impact on their students and the community around them, according to the WITF website, the local Harrisburg radio station that has a hand in selecting the awards.

“Being the only winner from Dauphin County is a tremendous honor and speaks to the high quality and caliber of exemplary teachers in our district," Acting Superintendent Mr. Chris Celmer said.

Peace is a 2019 graduate of Millersville University with experience in early childhood education and special education.

"Despite the pandemic, her passion and commitment to highly effective teaching principles are evident as she strives to educate the whole child in both brick and mortar and virtual classroom settings," a press release said.

Peace is known for starting class each morning with positive affirmations, which she intentionally "sprinkles" throughout the day to motivate her students and maximize their academic potential. She encourages her students to "love the skin they are in, while respecting and empowering their classmates."