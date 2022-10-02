HACC offering EMT training for free for York County residents

Officials say it's a great opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about the career path to get started.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In an effort to recruit more first responders, York County officials are offering a free EMT course at Harrisburg Area Community College for all York County residents.

The 220 hour program at HACC's York campus normally costs $925.

Officials say it's a great opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about the career path to get started.

"$925 is a lot to come up with at one time and so people realize that and I think felt the call you know to care for others because you have to have that inside of you," said Ted Czech with he York County Office of Emergency Management. "You have to be dedicated, you have to be motivated to answer that call to want to help others in their times of need."

Students need to be at least 16 years old at the start of the class, register 14 days before the class starts.

Topics covered during the course include:

Anatomy and physiology

Assessment of injuries and illnesses (medical and Trauma)

Assisting patients with their own prescribed medications

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillation (AED)

Environmental emergencies

Lifting, moving and transportation of patients

Pediatric and geriatric emergencies

The overall roles and responsibilities of the EMT

The course starts Feb. 28 and runs through July 11.