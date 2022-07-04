Governor Wolf promotes scholarship to aid Pa. college students

The Nellie Bly scholarship proposal hopes to provide scholarships to students who attend either a community college or PA State System.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Today, Governor Tom Wolf joined the Millersville University community to highlight his plans for a new scholarship program to make college education more attainable for thousands of students each year.

The Nellie Bly scholarship proposal, which would cost $1.7 billion, hopes to provide scholarships to students who attend either a community college or Pa. State System of Higher Education institution.

“We need a well educated workforce here in Pennsylvania. We need them to support the growth of innovative cutting edge industries. We need them right here. We need them to stay in Pennsylvania," Wolf explained.

The scholarship funds will cover "student tuition and relevant costs of attendance with a focus on those pursuing programs with high-workforce needs following the pandemic such as healthcare, education, and public service," according to the Governor's press release.

However, there is a caveat.

"In exchange students must agree...to stay in Pennsylvania for as many years as you took, as you received, the scholarship,” Wolf said.

Gov. Wolf called on Republicans in the General Assembly to pass the scholarship, and says the one-time fund would come from both the American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust.

“This is about building a brighter future for all of our students,” Wolf noted.