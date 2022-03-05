Getting ready for Give Local York with the York Academy Foundation

Head of School at York Academy Regional Charter School, Dr. Michael Lowe, joined FOX43 on May 3 to discuss his school's goals for Give Local York 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with some of the local nonprofits involved in the event.

The York Academy Foundation is a local nonprofit that is affiliated with York Academy Regional Charter School, a nonprofit, tuition-free, public, charter school that educates over 950 students, according to the school's website. The school offers challenging academics and innovative art, music, science, and design/engineering programming.

"As a result of last year's Give Local York donations, the York Academy Foundation established an Endowment Fund at the York County Community Foundation to support York Academy students forever," Lowe said in a statement. "The York Academy Foundation is also funding multiple upcoming senior class events and granting five scholarships to students in our first graduating class."

Head of School at York Academy Regional Charter School, Dr. Michael Lowe, joined FOX43 on May 3 to discuss his school's goals for Give Local York 2022.

This year, the foundation is hoping to raise money to support enrichment opportunities, scholarships, and student-generated activities to recognize positive behaviors and strong academics, according to Lowe.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about the York Academy Foundation, check out the organization's website.