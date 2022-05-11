Hundreds of new, free e-books available on Pennsylvania's POWER Library website

The new titles fall into multiple different categories: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging; Mental Health; and STEM.

Hundreds of new books are now available on Pennsylvania's POWER Library, the Commonwealth's public electronic library.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced the arrival of 350 new e-books in the POWER Library catalogue, increasing the number of total available books to around 20,000.

According to a PDE media release, the new titles fall into multiple different categories: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging; Mental Health; and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Officials say Pennsylvanians will be able to download many of the new books onto their electronic devices for offline viewing.

To access e-books on the POWER Library website, individuals can click the "Find E-resources" tab and look in three different categories: EBSCO E-books, Gale E-books, and ProQuest E-book Central.

According to the PDE release, "users will be prompted to enter a public library card number to access them, but those without a library card can sign up for an e-card for immediate access."

Pennsylvania's POWER Library was made available to the public through funding from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and PDE’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries.

“Through POWER Library, Pennsylvanians have access to e-content to supplement K-12 education and higher education,” said Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Susan Banks. “This is an effective way to provide equitable access to resources for Pennsylvanians via internet and devices, because schools and people without a dedicated public library can access all of these titles online through POWER Library.”