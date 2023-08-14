Back-to-school bash aims to prepare students for upcoming school year

Friends Salon 24 and the Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg (JFS) are hosting a back-to-school bash at the Sara Ellen Venue in York.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Friends Salon 24 and the Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg (JFS) will host a back-to school bash at the Sarah Ellen Venue in York on Monday.

The first 100 students through the door will receive a free bookbag with school supplies inside.

"We are excited to host this event for the community," said Rhon Friend, owner of Friends Salon 24. "We want to help make sure that all students have the supplies they need to succeed in the upcoming school year."

Families can also play games, do activities, watch a magic show and enjoy food from Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro.