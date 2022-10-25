Elizabethtown School District votes to keep 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl'

The school district voted Tuesday on whether they would appeal the superintendent's ruling to keep the book in school libraries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Parents and students turned out on Tuesday to voice their opinions on the removal of a book from a Lancaster County School District's Library.

The Elizabethtown School District Board heard comments for hours on whether "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" should be removed from library shelves.

The book is being challenged by schools across the region because it is considered sexually explicit and degrading to women.

Families in favor and against the book's removal rallied ahead of the meeting.

"It's just a great book, and it definitely deserves to be on the shelf," said parent Alisha Tinkle. "But, is not just about one book. No book has made it to our school board yet and this is the first one. So, during the official challenge, a review committee reviewed the book and said this has value we want it here."

"Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" was first put up for review in Elizabethtown in November of last year when officials said the allegations about the book were unfounded.

Wednesday's vote was to appeal the previous ruling by the school district's superintendent that would allow "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" in school libraries.

Six of the nine school board members needed to vote in favor of the appeal in order for the book to be removed from libraries, however, the appeal only reviewed three votes in favor.