Early childhood resource center announced in Dauphin County

The Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning announced plans to build a new early childhood resource center in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County that will support kids under 5 who come from at-risk backgrounds.

The cost-free center will give kids a unique educational experience along with providing additional resources to them and their families.

Those behind the project say they hope the new center will help an area that is in dire need of high-quality education for kids.

"The goal of the Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning is really to provide just high-quality early childhood education to children and families from low and disadvantaged outcomes," Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning Executive Senate Alexander said. "There is just such a dire need for just high-quality early childhood education, especially for low-income children."