Dickinson College extends test-free admissions policy through 2023

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College announced this week it is extending its test-free admissions policy through the fall 2023 admissions cycle.

The move follows a yearlong trial of test-free admissions implemented in response to pandemic-related cancellations of SAT and ACT opportunities for domestic and international students, the school said.

“The pandemic continues to impact the lives of future students and their families,” said interim President John E. Jones III in a press release announcing the decision. “We are committed to helping ensure their safety and peace of mind while being fair and equitable to all applicants."

The two-year extension of the school's test-free admissions policy allows Dickinson to "thoroughly study its impact and determine the best testing policies for the future," Jones added.

Test-free policies -- meaning a college will not consider standardized test scores in admissions decisions -- and test-optional policies -- meaning a college will consider standardized test scores if an applicant submits them --have garnered considerable attention since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many SAT and ACT test sites across the country, the college said.

“One of the first questions I’m asked by prospective students and families is ‘how will you evaluate my application without test scores?’, and I assure them Dickinson has been doing that for decades,” said Catherine McDonald Davenport, Dickinson's vice president for enrollment management and dean of admissions. “Dickinson has had a test-optional policy since 1994, and we are entering our second admissions cycle with a test-free policy, reaffirming our commitment to access and equity in admissions.”

When considering applicants for admission, Dickinson said it conducts "holistic reviews of application materials, including high school transcripts, essays and recommendations from counselors and teachers, to get a full and complete sense of a student’s talents, achievements, goals, aspirations and readiness for the rigors of a Dickinson education."

There is more information on the test-free policy on the Dickinson’s standardized testing information website.

In addition, the college has embraced the Make Caring Common approach in conversations with students, parents and counselors. The college’s Early Decision I application deadline is Nov. 15.