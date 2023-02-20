Dickinson College launches new program focused on Native American and Indigenous studies

The program will be devoted to Native American and Indigenous studies, with a focus on the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and its impact on Native people.

Dickinson College on Monday announced plans to launch a new program devoted to Native American and Indigenous studies, with an eye on advancing "the important national conversation on the Indigenous boarding school experience, with a focus on the history of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School."

The College's Center for the Futures of Native Peoples is supported by an $800,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation, the school said in a press release.

“Carlisle is a major site of memory for Indigenous people — Native Americans, especially,” said Darren Lone Fight, an Indigenous scholar and interim director of the new center.

The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was the first federally funded off-reservation boarding school in the U.S., serving as the model for a brutal system of assimilation that removed Native American children from their families, communities and culture.

The school operated from 1879 to 1918, leading to multigenerational effects on its thousands of students, their families and descendants.

“Dickinson has such a close and complicated history with the Carlisle Indian School,” explained Lone Fight, who is also an assistant professor of American studies and enrolled member of The Three Affiliated Tribes (Mandan, Hidatsa, and Sahnish Nation) and Citizen of Muscogee Nation. “This is an opportunity for Dickinson to turn boldly toward its history and continue the hard work of reconciling with that past, as well as an opportunity for our students and faculty to expand on their voiced interests in Native American and Indigenous studies and make more robust our connections with Indigenous peoples.”

The Center for the Futures of Native Peoples will be devoted to teaching and learning about Indigenous and Native American issues of the past, present and future. It will include an advisory council representing different nations to assist faculty on courses and lessons. It will also host symposia on Native American and Indigenous issues and campus events, including residencies and lectures by Native American and Indigenous scholars.

Additionally, the college plans to establish a major in Native American and Indigenous studies.