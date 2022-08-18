Dallastown Teachers Association authorizes strike

At the monthly school board meeting, hundreds of people came out in support of the teachers union.

YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, members of the Dallastown Area Education Association voted to authorize a strike. The announcement comes as the union is negotiating with the school district for its next contract.

“We’re just really not looking for another contract that, in the end, puts us in a negative financial position, especially with all the personal sacrifices that we have yet to be recognized for,” said Ellen Connelly, President of the Dallastown Area Education Association.

Connelly says Dallastown teachers have been working for over a month with an expired contract. The union is demanding salary raises and increased healthcare benefits.

She says the current offer on the table is not sufficient.

“The raise that is on the table currently, it would be eaten away with the concessions for healthcare,” said Connelly.

At the monthly school board meeting, hundreds of people came out in support of the teachers union. Many were arguing teachers deserve more financial support in order to better help students.

“I have a younger sister going into her senior year [here] and I want her to be able to get the same education that I did,” said Abigail Langmead, a 2020 Dallastown graduate. “I know that the teachers here are ready to give their all to her, it’s just that no one is giving their all to the teachers.”

With the school year beginning in one week, union representatives hope the move will urge administrators to work out a better deal. If a deal is not reached, the union will file a 48-hour notice of their call to strike.

When asked whether or not teachers would be in class at the start of school next week, Connelly says she hopes a deal will be agreed to soon.