Wolf administration: More than 6,500 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to PA teachers, childcare workers

The vaccinations are part of a special initiative to provide single-dose vaccines to educators, the Wolf administration said in a progress report issued Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and administration officials on Friday said that more than 6,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvania teachers, school staff, and childcare workers at 20 IU vaccination sites across the state as part of a special initiative to provide single-dose vaccines to educators.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are working with Intermediate Units and other education partners across the state to quickly and equitably vaccinate all school employees and staff members as soon as possible, according to PEMA director Randy Padfield.

Eight more IU vaccination clinics are scheduled to open Saturday, Padfield added.

Pre-K to 12 public and non-public school staff across Pennsylvania will be provided an opportunity to be vaccinated, with educators and school staff working with elementary education students, students with disabilities, and English Learners being the first eligible to register.

Child care workers will be contacted by one of the local Retail Pharmacy Program partners — Rite Aid, Topco and Walmart — to schedule vaccinations using the additional, separate allocations of Johnson & Johnson vaccine they will receive from the federal government, the Wolf administration said.

“The special initiative to vaccinate Pennsylvania’s educators and school staff through the Vaccine Task Force is one that will have an incredible impact on our school communities,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I am thankful to everyone involved, including our Intermediate Unit teams, for their tireless work to coordinate these vaccination clinics across the commonwealth. The efforts put forth allow our schools to continue to deliver in-person instruction in a safe and efficient way.”

Philadelphia is not included in Pennsylvania's allocations, because Philadelphia County is a separate vaccine jurisdiction, the administration said.

The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, LLC, a health organization contracted by PEMA for planning and staffing assistance at commonwealth-established vaccine sites, will direct operations and administer doses at these sites.

IUs will work with Pre-K to 12 school entities to identify staff who are interested in receiving the vaccine.

The following individuals will be given the first opportunity to register:

Pre-K-12 teachers of students with disabilities and English learners and related in-classroom support staff;

Elementary teachers and related in-classroom support staff, beginning with the youngest students;

Bus drivers/transporters, and support staff and contracted service providers who have direct contact with elementary students; and

Other priority school staff who have regular, sustained in-person contact with students during the school day.

More information and answers to questions about the COIVD-19 Vaccine for teachers, child care workers, and school staff is available on PDE’s website.