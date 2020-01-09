'Cornerstone Academy', other virtual learning centers, open for students in Harrisburg YMCA network

Numerous branches of the Harrisburg YMCA are opening their doors to 3rd through 8th grade students who need a place to learn.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Camp Curtain YMCA, East Shore YMCA, and Friendship Center are opening their doors for virtual learning this school year.

With many kids having to learn remotely for part of the week, if not every day, these community centers are giving families a place to put their children during the day so they can go to work.

At the Camp Curtain YMCA, the Cornerstone Academy opens on Tuesday, September 8, and will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students will need to bring their own devices, and will be able to log-in remotely to their classes, and have the help of tutors on site. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and all CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The cost is $60 a week for Harrisburg Area School District students, $25 per day, and $85/$35 for all other school districts. Families from Susquehanna Township, Steelton, and Central Dauphin School Districts have all expressed interest.

The program is suited for 3rd through 8th grade students.

Virtual learning centers will also be made available at the East Shore YMCA in downtown Harrisburg, and the Friendship Center in Lower Paxton Township.

Educational specialists will be available at those locations. No meals are currently being provided there due to a lack of kitchen space.

The all day cost, open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for virtual learning at East Shore Y and Friendship Center, is $40 per day, $180 a week.