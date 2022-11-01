Conestoga Valley School District updates their positive COVID-19 guidelines

Conestoga Valley School District updated their COVID isolation protocol on Jan. 11, shortening the required isolation period from 10 days to five days.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Conestoga Valley School District announced on Jan. 11 that it will be shortening their required positive COVID-19 isolation period from 10 days to five, following the CDC's new recommended guidelines put in place on Dec. 27.

After the five day isolation period, if the individual is showing no signs or symptoms or if their symptoms are improving, then they may return to school, but will be required to wear a mask until after day 10 of testing positive.

The school also updated their household close contact guidelines that originally required students, faculty, and staff members to quarantine for 20 days.

Conestoga Valley's new updated guidelines won't require anyone fully vaccinated to quarantine as long as they remain asymptomatic. But, the school is advising that all individuals wear a mask for 15 days during the infected household member's isolation period.