Conestoga Valley parents frustrated as new middle school construction continues, forcing virtual learning for start of school year

Students are expected to start in-person learning on Tuesday, September 6, but still won't be in the new building.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's been a disruptive start to the school year for some students in the Conestoga Valley School District in Lancaster County.

“My kids have no stability in school," said Samantha Hershey. "COVID over the years now, and now this."

Hershey is one of many Conestoga Valley parents upset about her middle school students’ current learning situation.

"This is what we’re doing, every day we’re winging it," she said.

The school year kicked off virtually for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders.

Since August 24th, they’ve been learning online, as the district’s new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School continues to be built.

Construction was supposed to be wrapped up earlier this year but the project has been delayed multiple times.

“I get that they did this before with COVID, the online thing and all that but parents weren’t prepared for this," said Rachel Bilger, another parent. "It was last-minute.”

FOX43 reached out to Conestoga Valley asking for an interview to get an update on construction, but did not hear back.

An online progress report shows as of August 11, metal framing, duct work, window installation, and painting are still ongoing in various parts of the building, among other things.

"I do know that the teachers and everybody have been working really hard at making it be as smooth as possible but I believe it’s mostly on the building and contractors," said Hershey.

A letter to parents dated August 26 explains students will start in-person learning on Tuesday September 6, but they will not be in the new building.

Instead, sixth and seventh graders will head to the old middle school and eighth graders will be bussed to the Intermediate Unit on New Holland Avenue.

Bilger wishes the kids would have just been kept in the old school for now.

"Even if they want to switch them over at Christmas break, whatever, just to try to rush it is pointless," she said. "It’s not good for the kids.”

The district has set September 20 as the new target date for students and teachers to begin transitioning to the new building in a staggered manner.

But even then, parents say they’ve been told the gym and cafeteria won’t be finished, and the kids will be eating outside in a tent.

"That’ll be fine, but is that going to be a week? A month? Are my kids going to be sitting outside for lunch in November and December?” asked Hershey.

You can find more updates about the middle school construction project on the Conestoga Valley School District website.