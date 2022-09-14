Educators, teachers fear impacts of Sen. Mastriano's education plan

An analysis from the Pennsylvania State Education Association aims to provide a clearer picture of the gubernatorial candidate's policies.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday local, state, and national education institutions met in York County to discuss state senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s comments on school funding.

The discussion centered around a comment made by Mastriano back in March where he proposed slashing funding per student by up to $10,000, more than 50%.

"Senator Mastriano called for these devastating cuts without providing a single detail – not a single detail to the students, families, and communities that would be impacted," Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey said.

While this has not formally been announced as Mastriano’s plan, the Pennsylvania State Education Association released a breakdown of how Senator Mastriano’s education plan would impact school districts across the state.

“We called on Senator Mastriano, to do the responsible thing, and release those details. He [Mastriano] has remained silent," Askey said. "Our analysis is completely transparent, accessible, and public.”

According to the analysis of the figures suggested by Mastriano:

School funding would be cut by $12.75 billion.

Nearly 119,000 jobs would be lost.

The statewide student-to-teacher ratio would more than double.

Askey says the impacts would be devastating.

"Can you even imagine what schools would look like with half the teachers, half the staff and half the opportunities for our students?" Askey asked during the press conference.

Amelia McMillian, who has two kids in the Central York School District, says a loss in educators would be devastating for all students.

"What is so important to kids is that they receive the attention and the time that they need," McMillan said. "If they can't get that, what's the point?"

Teachers, like performing arts educator Ben Hodge, are also sounding the alarm.

“Usually the first classes that go are the tech-ed classes, the other elective classes, they're the first ones to go," Hodge said.

In a Sept. 13 tweet, Mastriano tweeted a statement that says his plan does not include a reduction in spending.

🇺🇸Know the Truth. Don’t be fooled by their lies. Vote for https://t.co/jS5Ux6Ci7P on November 8th. pic.twitter.com/J2LxJodr7C — Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) September 13, 2022

Mastriano’s campaign directed FOX43 to the campaign website to learn more about his plan, though there was no mention of education funding or spending as of Sept. 14.

Education plans on his website include curriculum transparency and a ban on critical race theory, a ban on biological boys playing girl’s sports, and providing school choices for families.

Doug4gov.com does outline a plan to "immediately establish a Property Tax Elimination Taskforce" to eliminate the "unfair burden" on taxpayers. Property tax revenues account for more than 50% of education funds.

Hodge says the conversation about education is steering in the wrong direction.

"I hope we can find some way to cut through all of the political talk and get to what really matters," Hodge said. "That's educating our future and educating our current students."

FOX43 reached out to Mastriano’s campaign for more clarification on his spending and funding plan but did not hear back with an answer or statement.