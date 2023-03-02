x
Columbia Middle, High School Hill Campus closed due to water main break

The water main break affects only the Columbia Middle/High School Hill Campus. Park and Taylor will operate on a regular schedule.
Credit: WNEP

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A water main break has forced a Columbia school to close for the day.

Students will not report to the Middle/High School Hill Campus on March 2 due to a water main break on Kinderhook Road.

Teachers will post work for students to complete in Google Classroom by 10 a.m. They will also post office hours when they will be available to assist students, according to an announcement from the district.

The closure does not impact Park and Taylor; these campuses will operate on a regular schedule.

