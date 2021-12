Dover Area Middle School has canceled all their in-person classes. Starting today, virtual learning will commence until Jan. 3.

YORK, Pa. — Dover Area Middle School announced they will be moving their in-person classes online due to a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases.

In the Dec. 16 announcement, the school confirmed they will be virtual from Dec. 17 to the morning of Dec. 22.

All after school and evening activities have been canceled while the building is closed.

All choral and band concerts that were previously scheduled have also been canceled.