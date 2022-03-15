New program recognizes bilingual students in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Seal of Biliteracy will be presented to students who attain proficiency in English, as well as one or more additional languages.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A new statewide program designed to recognize students proficient in more than one world language was announced at Dallastown Area High School in York County on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Seal of Biliteracy will now be presented to students who attain intermediate to high proficiency in English and one or more additional world languages upon high school graduation.

Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman said awarding the seal will hopefully inspire students to bring the world together.

"As times continue to change, we live in a big world but nothing is really global: it's all local," said Fetterman. "And the more that we can forge connection and bring the world together and understand language and traditions, it makes us all better."