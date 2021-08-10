Big Spring High School internship program helps students plan their future

The internship program, available to juniors and seniors, places students in internships with local businesses during part of the school day.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — An internship program at Big Spring High School is helping students figure out what career they might want to pursue after graduation. It’s a program that started 20 years ago and continues to be a big success in the school.

Juniors and seniors can apply to work directly in fields they are interested in pursuing after college, something that senior Haleigh Snyder is taking advantage of.

“So this is the first time that I've been in a 3rd grade classroom, which has definitely been eye opening,” Haleigh tells Fox43. “It’s been such a great experience so far, just seeing the kids and the environment and how the teacher kind of manages the classroom.”

For her classmate, Rebecca Cohick, it was a chance to pursue an interest in houses and interior design.

“As a student, I had no clue what I wanted to do, like, a couple months ago and then I did this internship and it definitely helped me decide what I wanted to do with my future,” says Cohick.

Cohick is working with a local real estate team and learning the ins and outs of buying and selling homes. It’s just one of many local businesses taking part in this program.

One of the companies that the school partners with is Belco Community Credit Union. Angie Barlup, of Belco Community Credit Union, says partnering with the students is one of her favorite parts of her job.

“Although they may not be working even part time hours, they are definitely treated as a full fledged employee of the credit union,” says Barlup.

If a student does not know exactly what they want to do, the school also offers an exploration program that provides a snapshot of a variety of fields.