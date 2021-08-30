West Shore School District welcomes back students and teachers for their first day

It's the first day of school for one of the last times in our area, and this morning teachers and staff of the West Shore School District welcomed students back.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Teachers and staff of the West Shore School District are welcoming students back for the 2021-22 school year.

Some students even get to head back to a brand new building, Rossmoyne Elementary School.

Principal of Rossmoyne Elementary, Amanda Lerew, said she's been planning all summer to safely welcome kids back and she's excited to see their smiling faces.

Instead of a traditional library, the elementary school has what they are calling, "Learning Common" areas. They allow students to talk among one an other, classes can reserve break-out discussion rooms, and they even have outdoor classrooms that teachers can reserve, if they want to take their teaching outdoors.

There's also a brand new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) lab for students. The flexible learning space also can be used for the ExCEL Virtual Learning Academy.

Masks are recommended for students, teachers, and staff, but they are not required. You can view West Shore School District's Health and Safety plan on their website.