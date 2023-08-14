Back to school in Pennsylvania: Through the eyes of an educator

Secondary English teacher Ashlie Crosson with Mifflin County School District talks about how educators are preparing for the upcoming school year.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Providing quality education to over 1.5 million K-12 students across 500 public school districts. That is the challenge for Pennsylvania educators each school year.

And each district comes with its own unique challenges.

Secondary English teacher Ashlie Crosson calls Mifflin County her home. The Lewistown Area graduate takes pride in her students.

"Overall, it's great when a student says ‘this is the first book I've read start to finish…' or 'I’m six chapters ahead.’ That tells me they're engaged with it and they’re thinking critically, even before a class discussion," Crosson said.

According to PA Schools Work, Mifflin County ranked 433 out of all 500 districts, with per pupil spending estimated at roughly $14,850 a student. And her department has kept up in the amount of proficient test scores (53.1%) when compared to the state average (54.6%).

“We completely redid our curriculum in the past two years, and all of our department had a pretty big part of that; it was a real collaborative effort,” Crosson said. “And with that we've brought a lot of student choice in the text we read and the classes we offer."

Genre-based classes were the result of the department's collaborative efforts. After surveying their students, classes such as sports literature, romance novels, coming of age stories and even survival novels became available to students. With education being a "skills-based" curriculum, teachers at Mifflin County have found it easier to weave state standards into the texts their students are interested in.

“You could figure out how to teach the phonebook and still be teaching English standards if you really wanted to,” Crosson said.

Nominated by staff at her previous district, Crosson has spent this past year preparing for a trip to Harrisburg. The Commonwealth’s Department of Education recognized her as a finalist for the 2024 Teacher of the Year. In December, the department will announce a teacher from the finalists, but all are inducted into a "Class of 2024."

Amidst a growing teacher shortage and education funding debate, schools in Pennsylvania have become a top legislative focus in Harrisburg.

According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, instructional licenses, or teaching certifications, have decreased by at least 49% for all subjects, with at least a 70% decline for secondary STEM subjects from 2011-2018. Even the rate of education degrees at colleges and universities has gone down nationwide. It’s something that Crosson herself has noticed.

“If you're in a stem career and you could teach biology, chemistry, physics, or you could go be an engineer—one of those pays significantly more than the other,” Crosson said.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) has made it a legislative priority this fall to make teacher salaries more competitive. The average pay, according to The World Population Review, shows the average salary of a Pennsylvania teacher ranks in the top 15 nationwide, at just over $75,000 a year. But according to the teacher’s union, that number does not account for what a majority of teachers are actually making.

“When you look at average salaries, you’re averaging out everybody,” PSEA spokesperson Chris Lilienthal said. “The challenge we have is that starting salaries, while they are better than many other states, when you compare them to other industries and other careers here in Pennsylvania, they are not as competitive in some places as they are in others.”

“What we want to focus on, really, is making the pathway more affordable for more people,” Lilienthal said. “And then once they're there, making sure they pay a salary that is competitive.”

Even after a Commonwealth Court ruled that the way Pennsylvania funds its schools was unconstitutional, teachers like Crosson see these legislative priorities benefiting students as well.

"A student should have the same resources, no matter what district they are in,” Crosson said. “And the biggest resource in education is your teachers.”

According to NBC News, Mifflin County has four teacher positions still vacant less than a month before the start of school, with some positions getting zero applications. Pay was listed as a significant factor in some of these departures.

“There are a lot of districts where you can work 10, 15, 20 years and still not reach $60,000,” Crosson said. “So you’re not just helping new teachers, you’re helping your veteran teachers as well."

While teachers like Miss Crosson will get a moment to reflect on her achievements during her induction ceremony this year, it's the future that stays top of mind.