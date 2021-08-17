When it comes to leadership, Lincoln Charter School principal goes about it differently

“We can’t just sit behind a desk anymore; those days are over," CEO and Principal of Lincoln Charter School, Dr. Leonard Hart, said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As students head back to school, it's important to remember that the people they learn from and look up to often play a crucial role in their life outside of the classroom.

Being a leader is the top priority for CEO and Principal of Lincoln Charter School, Dr. Leonard Hart, who says he uses a different approach when it comes to connecting with students, staff, and parents in the community.

“We can’t just sit behind a desk anymore; those days are over," CEO and Principal of Lincoln Charter School, Dr. Leonard Hart, said. "The face of traditional education has changed; the pandemic has forced us to change."

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put educators, and what they do, in the spotlight.

“COVID-19 taught us the good things that we did, and it was sad that the pandemic finally made educators essential because we always knew we were essential," Dr. Hart said.

Educators are vital from the minute they start their first lesson with students, according to Hart. He says that the relationships you build from the beginning matter just as much.

“I want them to know at the end of the day I cared...and I have to say throughout my educational career I can’t think of one principal I liked, I can’t, I really can’t," he said. "But, I want to be that principal."

Staying connected, and building those relationships, is what he encourages his team of teachers and staff to do every day at Lincoln Charter.

However, Dr. Hart says, teachers can't forget to also take care of themselves. He says it's crucial to admit when you need a break, and that it's okay to step away for a second.

"Build the capacity of the individuals around you so when you do walk away, the organization keeps going," he said. Because while the world around us struggled throughout the pandemic, educators did too.

“I want all of my leaders at the top, bottom, because everyone can lead from different places, lead from where you are, everybody has a leadership role," Dr. Hart said.

There may be some uncertainty heading into the 2021-22 school year, but Dr. Hart says: to smile, be positive, and know there's a bigger picture.

“I know there’s a job for me, and that job is to make sure that that child has a chance," he said. "Nobody gave me a chance, everybody wrote me off and it took one teacher, my ninth grade science teacher, she changed my life."

He says don't forget about your relationships, because it takes one person to leave a mark. At Lincoln Charter, there's a team of people behind you, cheering you on, according to him.