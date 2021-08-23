First day of school brings new health and safety guidelines for students and staff amid the pandemic

Students across South Central Pa. are saying goodbye to summer and hello to the first day of school, and with that comes new health and safety guidelines.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — School districts across Pennsylvania are preparing for their first day back at school, and with that comes new health and safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

The biggest question districts are facing is whether they should make masks required or optional. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) has updated its school masking recommendations to encourage requiring universal masking in all K-12 schools.

On Aug. 23, the Red Lion Area School District marked their first day back for the 2021-22 school year.

For the Red Lion Area School District in York County, face coverings are no longer required. Stated in their online plan, they district said they were able to safely offer in-person learning last year and they will continue that practice for the 2021-22 school year.

However, virtual options will be available for students who prefer to resume class in a digital environment, and social distancing measures will continue to be in place.

District officials say they recognize the challenges that COVID-19 has brought upon their students and staff; they say they will continue to support anyone who is struggling mentally and emotionally.

Students and staff of the Chambersburg Area School District returned for their first day back at school today as well.

Masks are optional for the district, except for when riding transportation provided by the district. The district is resuming in-person learning, five days a week. When possible, social distancing will be implemented. Visitors are also required to schedule an appointment when they need to visit a school building.

Gettysburg Area School District is resuming in-person learning full time. However, they say they will accommodate families who wish to participate in virtual learning. Masks will be optional, but recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

Districts across Pennsylvania have different 'return' to school dates, so be sure to go online and review their updated polices before heading back to school.