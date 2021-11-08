Check out these back-to-school crafts!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's almost time to go back to school, and Renee Patrone Rhinehart, of Party Host Helpers, joined FOX43 on Aug. 11 to share some fun, creative crafts for back-to-school season.
Check them out below:
Learn Your Colors Fruit Tray
This is a great idea to not only promote a healthy snack/lunch, but to teach your kids their colors. You can put together a wide variety of different fruit, like strawberries, blueberries, grapes, pineapple, and cantaloupe. Then, use a decorative label (maybe designed like a crayon) and have your kids place it on the tray next to the group of fruit that it matches. Once you go over the colors with them, you can enjoy a healthy, tasty snack.
Pencil Treats
Another great, simple snack for the kids that you can both make together are these pencil treats. You'll need pink and white icing, wafer cookies and chocolate chips. Put pink icing on one end of the cookie and white on the other. Then, place a chocolate chip on top of the white icing, creating a cookie that looks like a pencil.
DIY First Day of School Frames
This is a fun craft you can make with your kids. You'll need different colors of construction paper and popsicle sticks, plus a photo of your child preparing for their first day of school (or on their first day of school). Once finished, the frame will look like a giant crayon. Glue the popsicle sticks together and place the photo on top. For the point of the crayon/frame: cut/fold the construction paper into a triangle, and place it at the top. You can make this craft a yearly tradition, and have photos of your kids as they advance up through different grades.