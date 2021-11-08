Check out these back-to-school crafts!

Renee Patrone Rhinehart, of Party Host Helpers, joined FOX43 on Aug. 11 to share some fun, creative crafts for back-to-school season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's almost time to go back to school, and Renee Patrone Rhinehart, of Party Host Helpers, joined FOX43 on Aug. 11 to share some fun, creative crafts for back-to-school season.

Check them out below:

Learn Your Colors Fruit Tray

This is a great idea to not only promote a healthy snack/lunch, but to teach your kids their colors. You can put together a wide variety of different fruit, like strawberries, blueberries, grapes, pineapple, and cantaloupe. Then, use a decorative label (maybe designed like a crayon) and have your kids place it on the tray next to the group of fruit that it matches. Once you go over the colors with them, you can enjoy a healthy, tasty snack.

Pencil Treats

Another great, simple snack for the kids that you can both make together are these pencil treats. You'll need pink and white icing, wafer cookies and chocolate chips. Put pink icing on one end of the cookie and white on the other. Then, place a chocolate chip on top of the white icing, creating a cookie that looks like a pencil.

DIY First Day of School Frames