Astronaut on ISS spends time speaking with Dauphin County students

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A NASA astronaut with ties to south-central Pennsylvania spent time on Monday speaking with local students.

Bob Hines, who is currently on board the International Space Station, spoke with students at Milton Hershey School's Founders Hall in Dauphin County via a live feed.

Organizers of the presentation said they were excited to be able to share the experience with students and allow them to ask questions.

"This is an opportunity for our kids to learn about life lessons for success in any career," said Associate Senior Director of Curriculum Instruction and Assessment Brett Stark.

Stark continued, saying he hoped the opportunity was inspirational for the students.

"You're talking about exposing kids to careers and backgrounds that they may not know existed," he said. "It doesn't need to be that you followed his pathway through the air force, what matters is that you work hard."