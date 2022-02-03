Amid scrambles for teachers, some fear worse shortages ahead

Shortages are being felt much more widely due to absences during a pandemic that is testing educators like no other stretch of their careers.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — U.S. school administrators dealing with pandemic-driven teacher shortages are getting creative to keep their classrooms staffed.

But some experts are warning there are longer-term problems with the teacher pipeline that cannot be solved with emergency substitutes, bonuses and loosened qualifications.

Shortages are being felt much more widely due to absences during a pandemic that is testing educators like no other stretch of their careers, raising fears of many more leaving the profession.