Adopt-a-Classroom program to help Harrisburg teachers

Young Professionals of Color Greater Harrisburg's annual grants will help give hundreds of dollars to teachers for classroom essentials and projects.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ninth-grade teacher Moritza Termin’s classroom is decorated for comfort; live plants flourish and there's no harsh overhead lighting. The Harrisburg native, who’s taught for a decade, believes it’s a big part of her student’s learning.

“It becomes a community point, it feels like home," Termin said. "A lot of kids, they always come back, they're like, 'Your room just feels just so comfortable.'"

A lot of work has gone into it, and so has a lot of money.

"When it comes down to the decorations of my room, or my rugs, or any of the posters or art or things that I have in my room, I tried to source them locally, I tried to source them responsibly, but it ends up coming out of my pocket," Termin said.

Young Professionals of Color (YPOC) of Greater Harrisburg helps with those costs.

"We put dollars directly in the hands of teachers," Elyse Irvis with the YPOC said.

Since 2018, the nonprofit’s Adopt-A-Classroom program has given grants of up to $500 to teachers in the area for special projects and necessities in the classroom.

“We've heard super exciting stories," Irvis said. "From doing arts incubators to gaming classes to a garden club."

Teachers across the country are dishing out their own money for similar efforts.

A report from My eLearning World found teachers were expected to spend more than $800 dollars out of pocket on classroom supplies.

And, data from the Institute of Educational Sciences found more than 90% of all public school teachers put money into their classrooms that aren't reimbursed.

These are teachers like Nicole Elyse Smith, who started a garden for her students with help from YPOC.

"It helps me as a teacher, expand what I'm able to do within the classroom out of the realms of a regular curriculum," Smith explained.

She says community support helps address the specific needs of her students.

"We're actually touching on what the Black and Brown students are asking for," Smith said. "YPOC is that safety net to be able to step up to help me get those materials that I would need for the students."

The nonprofit’s goal is to help as many as 20 teachers this year. Termin believes it will foster a better learning environment for students in the Harrisburg area.

“We can feel better about providing safety, security, love, and self-actualization to our students because some of those basic obstacles have been removed," Termin said.