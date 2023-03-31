ACLU sues district over 'After School Satan Club'

The Saucon Valley School District is under fire after denying permission for the club to use school facilities.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a school district on behalf of a controversial afterschool club in Northampton County.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed the complaint Thursday, saying the Saucon Valley School District's decision not to allow the "After School Satan Club" to use district facilities is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit seeks to force the district to let the group meet at the middle school as previously agreed and make up any missed meetings.

The complaint also wants the district to distribute permission slips for the club, as it would for others.