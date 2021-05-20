A national association works to mold the skills of those who shine outside of the classroom.

The Independent Electrical Contractors has over 50 chapters nationwide including here in the Commonwealth.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — College may not be the route everyone undergoes as many people may have interests and talents that are best served outside of the classroom.

Janet Martin and her husband have been in the electrical industry for over 20 years and when it was time to reach out for help for additional support with their company, the Independent Electrical Contractors was there.

"We decided to reach out to an association called Independent Electrical Contractors, IEC, and it has been a phenomenal asset to our company. said Martin, now national president of the IEC,

Martin serves as the second woman to be the national president for the trade association.

"To me, it is a huge honor to be in a trade that's mainly been male-oriented over the years," said Martin.

Amber Yohe, a 2021 graduate of the IEC program here in Central PA says although it may be male-dominated, this does not phase her.

"You just overcome it, you go to do what you got to do just prove them wrong and that's all there is to it," she said.

Yohe says as long as you do your job well, this will help the rapport amongst coworkers.

"The inspectors - he knows you and he knows your work," Yohe says, "you build relationships off of your work so you have to do good work and that's what we do."

This work that Yohe and her other classmates conducted did not stop at the beginning of the pandemic says Bruce Seilhammer, a contractor at IEC and electrical group manager at Seeco Electric.

"The students stepped up, they did what they had to do to keep going with the class the chapter stepped up, nobody missed a beat."