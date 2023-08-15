Shapiro administration awards nearly $7.5 million to 252 Pennsylvania schools to ensure they provide fresh fruits, vegetables to students

The funding is available through a grant under the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid M. Numin said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Education on Tuesday announced that 252 schools in the Commonwealth will receive funding to provide fruits and vegetables to students.

Nearly $7.5 million in grant funding will be awarded under the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), the department said in a press release. This funding is in addition to the universal free breakfast program that Governor Shapiro championed throughout the budget process.

“In order to learn, grow, and achieve, children need access to healthy food options,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program will help learners across the Commonwealth access nutritious foods and create healthy habits—at no cost to their families—that will benefit them both in the classroom and at home.”

Among the recipients are seven schools in the Central Dauphin School District, five in the Harrisburg School District, Steelton-Highspire Elementary School, the Premier Arts and Science Charter School, three elementary schools in the School District of Lancaster, five schools in the Lebanon School District, Lewistown Elementary School in the Mifflin County School District and eight schools in the York School District.

The full list of awardees can be found on PDE’s website.

Under the program, selected schools receive reimbursement for the cost of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students during the school day. These fresh fruits and vegetables must be provided separately from the lunch or breakfast meal, in one or more areas of the school during the school day.

The goal of FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce. Additionally, the program promotes nutrition education, resulting in healthier school environments for learners.

To be eligible, schools must participate in the National School Lunch Program. FFVP prioritizes schools with the highest percentage of children eligible for free and reduced-price meals in order to give children from low-income families more opportunities to consume fresh produce on a regular basis.

In the 2023-24 budget, Gov. Shapiro fought for and obtained $46.5 million in funding to continue the Free School Breakfast Program for this school year, which makes universal free breakfast available to 1.7 million students across Pennsylvania. Since its implementation, the program has served more than 23 million breakfasts to students across the Commonwealth.