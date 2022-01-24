17-year-old Mechanicsburg girl earns business degree in less than two years

Michelle Donaghy has become Central Penn's youngest graduate in their 140-year history, completing her degree in only a year-and-a-half.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Michelle Donaghy became Central Penn College's youngest graduate.

In December, she earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration at the age of 17-years-old.

Donaghy attributes staying motivated to her early success, stating "I never really had a goal in mind, but it was more like I was so motivated. Every time I didn't have something to do, I would want to fill it, in a sense."

According to Central Penn, Donaghy worked 30 plus hours as a business analysis for Highmark, a health insurance organization, served as the president of her University's Student Government Association (SGA), all while taking a full course load of 15 to 18 credits towards the end of her college career.

"Obviously it's not going to work for everyone, but you kind of have to find who you are and where you can work stuff into your schedule," Donaghy said.

Donaghy is now looking forward to taking a break from school and hopes to increase her hours at Highmark.