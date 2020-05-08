Hoping third time's the charm, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre opens August 7th

Lancaster's Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre is hoping the third time is the charm after delaying 2020 season in March and July due to COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. — After being blindsided by the latest executive order on indoor restrictions two days before opening in July, the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre opens its doors Friday with Clue: The Musical.

"We always had a date set in the future and it would come and go," David Prather, president of Prather Productions that owns the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre said.

"It was very frustrating to drive around and see every business open, and your business not open yet," Prather said.

Being both a restaurant and a theater, the venue operates under two different sets of restrictions. They will be at 25% capacity for their dinner portion and 50% capacity for those who choose to purchase tickets only to the show.

"There's a salad that's served. You get served through the buffet and then you can pick your own dessert at a dessert table," Prather said.

Depending on the time and day of the week, tickets for a meal and the show go for around $60 for adults. Show only prices hover around $45. Both have discounts for children as well.

The venue has a sister theater in Florida and a touring production company as well that have been impacted by the pandemic. The Lancaster location is the first to reopen.

The theater is excited to be able to with a smaller production, like their sister theater hopes to do as well. They will continue with smaller productions and concerts for the near future, starting with Clue: The Musical, based on the classic board game and cult classic film.

"There's a different ending every night. It's quite fun," Prather said.