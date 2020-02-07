Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre announces July reopening, with COVID-19 restrictions in place

Guests will be temperature checked and required to wear a mask before entering the theatre.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As Lancaster County enters the Green Phase of reopening, the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre will as well. The venue announced their production of Clue: The Musical will begin on July 17th.

"We're really excited to be open and bring Clue to the community," Dutch Apple Public Relations Manger Myla Merkel said. "We're a dinner theatre, so we're able to move tables to socially distance to make it a little more comfortable for people to be in our area."

The biggest obstacle for the dinner theatre was ensuring the safety of their buffet. It will no longer be self-serve and desserts will be pre-plated as well. Staff will be in masks and gloves while serving to limit contact.

"We really are taking a lot of steps to make sure employees, our guests and our cast members will feel safe coming back," Merkel said.

Temperature checks will happen before you enter the theatre. Menus will be disposable with rigorous hand washing and sanitizing encouraged. Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times in the theatre as well, except when eating.

Seating capacity will be reduced to 160 guests, down from the regular 328. However, staff are just ready to get things going again.

"It's a fun show and we're excited to bring some entertainment back to Lancaster," Merkel said.