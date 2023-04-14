Police are investigating the deadly crash in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old man is dead after police say a dump truck ran him over while collecting trash early Friday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at 5:41 a.m., the driver a Volvo dump truck was dropping off an empty dumpster and picking up a full dumpster in the alley in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast.

As the truck backed up, investigators claim it struck a pedestrian who was laying in the middle of the alley.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police say the pedestrian remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Joshua Richmond, of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

