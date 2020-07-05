Accused DUI driver hit speeds in excess of 115 mph on I-83

Police say his daughter was in car during pursuit

YORK, Pa. — State Police say a man hit speeds in excess of 115 mph on I-83 while fleeing troopers. It happened on Tuesday, May 5, between mile marker 8 and Exit 19 northbound. According to court documents, a trooper saw a green Toyota Camry travelling at a high rate of speed and changing lanes without signalling.

The trooper caught up to the car at mile marker 12 and tried to pull the suspect over. The Camry accelerated and changed lanes. The suspect tried to exit at 15 northbound but was going too fast and got back on the highway, striking another vehicle in the process.

At Exit 19, the driver lost control and struck a tree. Jerod Sutton, 46, was taken into custody. According to the complaint, he told the trooper that he fled because he didn't have a license. Troopers found an open container of alcohol in the car.

Sutton's daughter was a passenger in the car. She was transported to York Hospital for injuries she sustained in the crash.