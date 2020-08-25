Dropout prevention group Communities In Schools adjusts to challenges of helping at-risk students during COVID-19

Non-profit has staff embedded in York, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Susquehanna Township School Districts

There has never been a time where students are more apt to drop out of school.

According to Jessica Knapp, the executive director for dropout prevention non-profit Communities In Schools of Pennsylvania, the challenges brought on by COVID-19 have made this back-to-school season even more difficult for her and her staff.

"Normally the first week of school there's so much excitement, and this year it's very different. There are a lot of unknowns, a lot of stress," Knapp said. "Through this shutdown, there was ample time for students to become disengaged."

Communities In Schools is part of a national group which works in school districts with the most at-risk youth. In South Central Pennsylvania, there are CIS staff members working in the York, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Susquehanna Township School Districts.

CIS workers rely on personal, 1-on-1 engagement. However, Lebanon and Susquehanna Township are in hybrid-model learning situations where students spend part of the week learning virtually and part of the week in school, while York and Lancaster are starting the school year entirely online.

Knapp admits the spring shutdown of schools helped prepare her staff for the uncertain start to the 2020-21 school year. She says teachers have allowed CIS workers to join virtual classrooms to check on their child's attendance. In some cases, they will have to go to the student's family home, to make sure everything is okay.

The number of hurdles placed in front of students today has made the start of this school year the most challenging yet for Communities In Schools.

"Maybe [the student] lost a loved one to COVID and had to get full-time employment. Maybe their home life is disruptive, due to the financial disruptions of COVID. There are all these unknowns that are probably going to prevent students from coming back to school," Knapp said.

Knapp adds CIS staff are prepared to go door-to-door to make sure students have the resources they need. In the School District of Lancaster, that meant helping families find childcare options so parents could go back to work and their kids could still learn. In York, that meant hand-delivering technology to aid in their remote learning.

In many cases, if kids don't have the basic necessities like clothes or hygiene products, they won't go to school, Knapp says, so a CIS staff member will provide those to the student, thanks in large part to a network of donations.

"Our whole model is based on the idea that teachers should be free to teach, guidance counselors should be free to counsel students for what’s next, and principals do a million things every day," Knapp said. "So our staff are really there to fill those gaps."